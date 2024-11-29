The Wrench preparing to repair bikes for Winnipeg kids

For 24 hours straight this weekend, volunteers at The Wrench will be sprucing up and repairing kids' bikes so they can be given back to the community.

The 14th annual event starts Nov. 30 and will wrap up Dec. 1.

"Hundreds of volunteers will come into this building, and they will assemble hundreds of children's bikes, repairing, tuning up, and getting them ready to get into the hands of children in communities around the city," said Merrill Grant, the executive director of Wrench.

Grant said this event is a win-win situation—it provides kids with a new bike and also prevents the bikes from becoming waste.

"It's a way for us to get families bicycles who need them, who might not be able to afford them, and it really sets young people up for a lifelong love of cycling."

Grant noted this wouldn't be possible without all the volunteers who put in the time—from those who repair the bikes to those who prepare food and collect all the bikes weeks in advance.

"We absolutely just adore our volunteers. They make it happen. We have sponsors for this event who've really been able to let us do this, and we are just very appreciative for all the folks who give their time and money to make this happen."

Grant hopes they can repair a record number of bikes so as many kids as possible can get their hands on one.

"We're so excited to do this every year. It is really the high point of our year at The Wrench, and it kind of brings together so many different people."