'Theatre is a space of love': The new play highlighting Filipino-Canadian migration stories
The University of Winnipeg’s department of theatre and film is welcoming back in-person audiences with a new play that tells the migration stories from Winnipeg’s history.
The play, called ‘Alunsina’s Love,’ was written by playwright and filmmaker Christopher Gozum. The show is aimed at bridging the western and Filipino culture, and connecting theatre, academics and immigrant communities.
Dennis Gupa, assistant professor and director of the play, said the department commissioned the show from Gozum, who is from the Philippines.
“We had to create this production in which we collaborated with community members from [Winnipeg], particularly the Filipino immigrants who came here in the 1970s,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.
The story weaves together a Philippine creation story about the deity Alunsina and the 1970s garment industry in Winnipeg.
“There’s kind of a juxtaposition of the particular history of Winnipeg here. It’s a re-imagination of a Philippine creation story,” Gupa said.
Gupa added that the play gives a lesson on inter-culturalism, noting that theatre is a “wonderful” place to learn about psychology and history.
“The reason behind it is really cultural bonding, cultural abridging,” Gupa said.
“As a Filipino immigrant, it’s my responsibility and my task, I think, to open a particular history of my lived experience and to share it to our students, so that we can have a dialogue and transition to a more welcoming and inviting process of cultural diplomacy and peace building.”
The show marks the first in-person production the department has put on since the winter of 2020.
The show runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 at the Asper Centre for Theatre and Film. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended.
“I hope that our audience will be inspired to reimagine our lived experiences. In this time it’s very challenging,” Gupa said.
“Theatre is a space of love and courage, and this story tells of love and courage that we can all be a community and we can all transition to a world that we can reimagine together.”
- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Christine McVie, soulful Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter, dies at 79, band says on social media
Christine McVie, soulful Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter, dies at 79, band says on social media.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada
Not to be a Debbie Downer but Canada will be without some iconic snacks for the foreseeable future after Little Debbie was forced to pull its sweet treats from store shelves across the country.
Regina
-
Federal funding to allow overnight homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Executive committee supports second location for downtown Regina Food Bank
The Regina Food Bank is one step closer to establishing a second location in the downtown neighbourhood after receiving support from city hall.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Saskatoon police looking for suspects after 15-year-old girl shot
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help tracking down suspects in a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Edmonton
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
-
Personal info of 5,000 city employees compromised in data breach
The city says staff were notified on Wednesday that employee information was the subject of a data breach last year.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Toronto
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Christine McVie, soulful Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter, dies at 79, band says on social media
Christine McVie, soulful Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter, dies at 79, band says on social media.
Calgary
-
Calgary takes steps to protect vulnerable population as temperature drops
City officials say there's a plan in place to help Calgary's homeless as colder weather is expected to settle in this week.
-
Alta. sovereignty act damaging to business: Calgary Chamber of Commerce
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says Alberta's proposed sovereignty act will be damaging to businesses.
-
Council reconsiders possible site for new Lethbridge sober shelter
Lethbridge city council is still looking for a site to build a new sober shelter.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Legault delivers opening speech in Quebec legislature
Francois Legault is delivering his opening speech in the national assembly Wednesday afternoon after winning a second mandate as Quebec premier. The speech, which is set to begin at 3 p.m., will set the agenda of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government for the 43rd session in the legislature, after the party won a sweeping majority following the Oct. 3 election.
-
300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatCan
New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.
-
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering a second stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for the second time in his career.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a month-long province-wide child exploitation investigation.
-
Blowing snow advisories in effect for several southern Ontario communities
A combination of strong winds and a cold front have prompted blowing snow advisories across southern Ontario.
-
Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85/Lancaster Street ramps
The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Waterloo and asking for public feedback on the idea.
Vancouver
-
Conditions improving after snow and windstorm hammers B.C.'s South Coast
Frustrated commuters were trapped in cars and buses for hours on end Tuesday night as snowy conditions wreaked havoc on highways and bridges across B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Some commuters trapped for 8 hours as snow wreaks havoc in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Frustrated commuters were trapped in cars and buses for hours on end Tuesday night as snowy conditions wreaked havoc on highways and bridges across B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Plane exits taxiway as Vancouver airport grapples with snowy conditions
Snowy conditions at the Vancouver airport saw a plane exit the taxiway Tuesday evening, forcing crews to temporarily close a runway.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island school closures: Several districts declare snow day due to icy roads, power outages
Dozens of schools across Vancouver Island are closed Wednesday after a major snowstorm played havoc with traffic and cut power to thousands of homes in the region.
-
Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December
Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.
-
Driver taken to hospital after truck slams into Victoria apartment
One person was taken to hospital Wednesday morning after a pickup truck slammed into a three-storey apartment building in Victoria's Fernwood neighbourhood.