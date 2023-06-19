'Their voice matters': The new art piece commemorating residential school survivors at Lower Fort Garry

Students at Children of the Earth High School have created a new art installation at Lower Fort Garry to commemorate residential school survivors.

The piece, called "Family," was part of a project facilitated by Parks Canada. The national campaign seeks to tell a broader story of reconciliation, reflection, and resilience.

Children of the Earth art teacher Cynthia Flett said it sounded like a wonderful opportunity for her students.

"Whenever they can do something that can reach a broader community, I always want them to have that voice," Flett said. "It's so important for them to know that their voice matters."

More than 50 students were involved in creating the piece, made up of orange handprints that were gathered at various Indigenous-led events over the past year.

Flett said the students felt it was important to talk about rebuilding family. "We worked in partnership with our Cree and Ojibway teachers," she said. "They translated all of the teachings that were important to them and important to rebuilding family and that became part of what the artwork on each hand is."

It was also a good way to teach students how they can become involved in the community.

"Being involved in this project showed them that they can do something that can be displayed in a national museum and that they can bring their families to," said Flett.

"Family" will remain on display at the Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site for at least one year.