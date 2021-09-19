'They’re angels without halos': Winnipeg dog-owners come together to support cancer care organization

Dogs and their owners walked through Kildonan Park on Sunday, September 19 in support of the Never Alone Cancer Foundation. (Source: CTV News/Daniel Timmerman) Dogs and their owners walked through Kildonan Park on Sunday, September 19 in support of the Never Alone Cancer Foundation. (Source: CTV News/Daniel Timmerman)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island