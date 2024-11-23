'They're everywhere': Domesticated rabbits overrun Selkirk streets

Rabbits are running rampant in the city of Selkirk, Man.

Those who live in the neighbourhood said the bunny boom began earlier this year, with dozens spotted near the downtown area throughout the spring and summer.

“You may not quite see them as often but they’re fast and sneaky,” said resident Wendy Collins.

The floppy-eared fellows have put the city on high alert.

“They’re everywhere,” said Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson. “They’re domesticated rabbits, so that’s not a good thing.”

Johannson said he doesn’t have to go down a rabbit hole to figure out how this happened.

“Somebody had them and let them go and they’ve multiplied.”

He said that’s led to an increase in predators creeping in on the downtown core.

“They attract foxes and coyotes,” Johannson said. “And that’s another thing that we don’t want in our city. It’s important that we get them under control.”

To control the population, the city is bringing in Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven – a not-for-profit small animal rescue team. On Saturday, volunteers will be tasked with safely capturing the rabbits before they’re vetted, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

“And they will be adopted,” Johannson said. “So they’ll go to a home where the people want to care for them.”

However, not everyone agrees with the rabbit roundup.

“I don’t blame them for want to remove them,” said resident Emily Adams. “But this is their land and it’s just not right for them to take them and put them inside of a cage.”

In an email to CTV News, Popcorns and Binkies director Cindy Hildebrand said the rescue team hopes to find homes for all the bunnies, writing “The bunnies will never be let back on the streets … None will be euthanized for space.”

Hildebrand also said there are between 60 and 100 rabbits believed to be running rampant.

“So far, we’ve caught 22, and I hope that number doubles on Saturday,” she said in the email.

“Hopefully it works out for the best,” Collins said.

Beyond the bunnies, Johannson said he hopes the province considers amending the Animal Care Act, which currently does not apply when pets are abandoned or run rampant.

“To look at the ones that are doing these kinds of cruelty to animals and act a little more on charges or at least fines,” he said.

The province said the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian – Animal Welfare advised the City of Selkirk that it can control animals that are running at large or abandoned under its municipal animal control by-law. However, it did not say whether it would consider expanding the Animal Care Act.