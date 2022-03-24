'They're excited about the game': Jets getting youth involved in hockey as part of first NextGen Game
The Winnipeg Jets are hoping to ignite the next generation of Jets and hockey fans this weekend.
The Jets are preparing to host their first ever NextGen Game on Sunday when the team hosts the Arizona Coyotes.
As part of the game, eight kids -- all of who won a contest put on by the Jets -- will be partnered with pros in a handful of roles like PA announcer, in-game host, TV analyst, JetsTV analyst, and organ player.
Kyle Balharry, senior director of True North Sports and Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets, said the concept is all about getting kids involved in hockey and the community.
"That's what we're all about here. We're trying to spark community and spark togetherness," said Balharry. "The game needs to grow, and Jets fans need to grow. We're all getting older but there's a new generation and they're excited, and they're excited about the game."
He added other NHL markets hosted events like this with a lot of success. He hopes that will be the case in Winnipeg, as well.
The kids were at Canada Life Centre Thursday afternoon getting a tour of the building and learning about their new roles.
Balharry said it was great to see smiles on the kids’ faces and the excitement to be around the team.
"It's a joy to see that type of passion with the youth. For all of us that have worked really hard for a long time and are passionate about what we do here, it's exciting to see other people be passionate about that role," he said.
TSN Analyst Sara Orlesky will be partnered with nine-year-old Izumi Fujiwara on Sunday. Orlesky watched the video that Fujiwara submitted for the contest, and said she was really impressed.
"She speaks three languages, so that alone impressed me. But she talked about how she is a huge Jets fan. Her and her dad in particular - they collect a lot of Jets memorabilia, and she loves watching them," said Orlesky. "I love to see the passion that Jets fans have, especially when you see the next generation of fans and especially young girls that can be able to feel like they have this connection with the team, with the sport. And I love to be able to encourage young women to be able to get involved in the sports industry," she said.
Orlesky said Fujiwara will be part of the pre-game show, and the nine-year-old will also get to interview one of the Jets' players.
Fujiwara said when she is older, she wants to be a broadcaster like Orlesky.
"I was really excited to meet her," said Fujiwara.
"I think it's really great. I don't think a lot of people get to do this, so it's nice."
She said it's awesome to show girls enjoying hockey and being involved with the sport, which was another reason she was so happy to be partnered with Orlesky.
When asked what she is looking forward to most, she said, "just hanging out with Sara as much as I can and having the best time."
Sunday's game against Arizona will get underway at 6 p.m.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Pressure from Canada's allies to boost the country's defence budget marked the end of an extraordinary summit on the war in Ukraine, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed anew to increase military spending but with only vague suggestions of how to get there.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
BREAKING | Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
European MPs blast PM Trudeau for handling of Freedom Convoy after Brussels speech
Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a 'symbol of civil rights violations.'
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Feds look to amend Constitution Act to impose new minimum seat count for each province
The federal government is looking to change the law to impose a new minimum seat count for each province, ensuring that in future riding redistributions, no province will ever be allocated fewer seats than they have now.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
-
Sask. to propose takeover of federal carbon tax revenue, administration
The Government of Saskatchewan revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Zero funding for safe consumption site in Sask. provincial budget 'devastating'
For the third year in a row, funding for the safe consumption site at Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) in Saskatoon was not included in the province’s budget released on Wednesday.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Former CAO of township near the Sault says sexism by council led to her firing
Mary-Lynn Duguay brought forward a report on pay equity to council and was fired without reason on March 16.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Police in Blind River seize grenades, smoke bombs, ammo, more than 80 firearms
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma uncovered a large cache of weapons recently when they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Blind River residence.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
-
'Brazenness' of shootings escalating, police say, as videos of public gun violence released
Edmonton police swear they are using every means at their disposal to address escalating gun crime and violence.
Toronto
-
Ontario man says he's owed $35,000 from tenant who won't pay rent and refuses to move out
An Ontario man who says he's owed more than $35,000 from a tenant who isn't paying his rent and refuses to move out is frustrated it's taking so long for the Landlord and Tenant Board to help him.
-
Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself
A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.
-
Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
Peel police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car that plunged into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man dies after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
'Not a targeted measure': critics encourage wealthy to donate proposed $500 credit
Residents and lawmakers are criticizing Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s proposed $500 credit for Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 to address inflation, and are calling on wealthy residents to donate their one-time payment to those who need it.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Atlantic
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is accused of sending residents misinformation about a proposed consumption and treatment services site.
-
Parents upset over autism policy at St. Marys animal rescue
An animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.
-
Voting now open for Ontario’s worst road
No roads from Waterloo Region and the surrounding area cracked the top 10 in 2021. But three local roads made it into the top 5 for the CAA’s western region
Vancouver
-
City of Prince George, B.C., apologizes for taking down part of homeless camp
The City of Prince George, B.C., has apologized for the harm it caused to vulnerable people when it removed their structures from a homeless camp.
-
Surrey shooting that injured 19-year-old appears targeted: RCMP
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Guildford area that left a 19-year-old injured on Wednesday night.
-
Public transit will cost more in Metro Vancouver as of July
It's going to cost more to take public transit in Metro Vancouver in a few months' time.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Cables caught on fuel tank led to Nanoose Bay helicopter crash: TSB report
There are new details emerging about a helicopter crash that seriously injured a pilot on Vancouver Island late last year.
-
Victoria council committee supports Indigenous reconciliation fund for property taxes
Victoria has moved a step closer to introducing a voluntary reconciliation fund that will give homeowners the option of contributing financially to local Indigenous nations later this year.
-
Victoria Day Parade, Pride Parade among events returning this summer
Dozens of festivals and parades are retuning to Victoria this year, including community favourites like the Victoria Day Parade.