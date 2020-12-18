WINNIPEG -- Third and Bird, a popular urban market, has been the target of a scheme that’s taking thousand of dollars from the victims.

According to officials with the market, the scammers are using their brand on social media to try and lure in victims. The schemers are using social media handles similar to that of Third and Bird’s, and are stealing photos from the market as well.

The schemers claim people have won a prize, directing the victims to a phony website where they’re asked to give personal information, including credit card numbers.

Third and Bird said some victims have had thousands of dollars charged to their credit cards, and in some cases people have had their Apple ID’s stolen.

”We started reporting it, we went to police, we’ve used our voice in all the outlets we possible can,” said Chandra Kremski, founder of Third and Bird.

“But these scammers have not stopped. They have made over 10 accounts in Third and Bird’s likeness. And every time we shut down once account, they’ve got three more ready to go, and four days into this, were still battling.

Third and Bird wants to ensure all of its customers are aware of what’s going on, adding it never asks for personal information.