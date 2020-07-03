WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday.

This is the third straight day without any new cases. There are 325 lab-confirmed and probable cases in the province since early March.

There are currently 16 active cases in Manitoba and 302 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll remains at seven.

There were 641 tests performed on Thursday, which brings the total to 64,968 since early February.

Health officials have also provided an update on a travel case that was announced on June 29.

It was previously reported that the case was on an Air Canada flight on June 18, but the province is now saying it was June 19.

The flight was AC 295 from Winnipeg to Vancouver. The affected rows on the flight are rows 19 to 25.

Health officials are also advising people in rows 31 to 37 on flight AC 122 from Vancouver to Toronto on June 21 that they are considered close contacts and are also at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone in the listed rows is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

If people were on the flight, but not in the affected rows, they should also monitor for symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms, they should self-isolate and get tested.