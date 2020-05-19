WINNIPEG -- A theatre located in Portage la Prairie, Man., won’t be operating as a drive-in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prairie City Cinema posted a Facebook message on May 14, saying that it received notice from the public health inspector for the Manitoba Health Southern Region saying a drive-in theatre falls outside its normal operations.

The theatre noted it has been following all the physical distancing requirements that other drive-ins have been following in Manitoba.

“We operate our drive-in no different than any other drive-in within Manitoba,” the post said.

“We have asked for clarification so we can adjust our operation and have yet to hear back.”

Prairie City Cinema said it had complete support from the city, city managers, city councillors and mayors.

It is continuing to looking at its options and will post any updates to its website and Facebook page. The theatre is still providing curbside pickup for popcorn and snacks.

Prairie City Cinema is typically an indoor theatre that is hoping to operate as a drive-in.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the province for comment.