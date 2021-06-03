WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg road has topped CAA's list for Manitoba's worst road of 2021.

Taylor Avenue came in at the number one spot, which also happens to be the road’s debut on this list.

CAA said Taylor sits alone at the top of the list due to potholes and its crumbling infrastructure.

"Everyone is affected by the quality of our roadways. Potholes and crumbling pavement continue to be the most crucial issue identified by Manitoba motorists, followed by traffic congestion," said Heather Mack, a government and community relations manager for CAA Manitoba, in a news release.

In second place was Provincial Road 307 followed by Provincial Road 250.

CAA said more provincial highways are climbing the list, while Winnipeg streets are falling off because the city has invested in road renewal.

CAA said 3,000 votes were cast for the worst road list this year and that 421 roads were nominated over 55 municipalities.

"The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Manitobans to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens, and where they need to be made," CAA said in a news release.

The whole list can be viewed online.