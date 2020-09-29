WINNIPEG -- A ventilator designed in Winnipeg has received the go-ahead from Health Canada to be manufactured and undergo trials to help medical professionals treat COVID-19.

The Winnipeg Ventilator 2.0, created by Cerebra Health, recently received authorization from Health Canada to be produced and shipped across Canada immediately.

Dr. Madgy Younes, Cerebra’s scientific founder, created the original Winnipeg Ventilator, which was licensed and used as the basis for commercial ventilators throughout the 1990s and 2000s. The units were also used during the 2003 SARS epidemic.

StarFish Medical, Canada’s largest medical device design, development, and manufacturing service provider, has been involved with the project since the beginning.

Clinical evaluation of the ventilator will take place in Manitoba in the intensive care unit of the Health Sciences Centre.

“Our goal with the Winnipeg Ventilator 2.0 is to deliver a fully featured ICU ventilator that could save patients’ lives, be manufactured in Canada in the shortest time possible, and not disrupt the supply chain for existing ventilators”, said Scott Phillips, StarFish Medical CEO and founder, in a statement.

- With files from CTV's RachelCrowSpreadingWings.