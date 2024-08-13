WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Thompson RCMP locate missing woman

    Police in Thompson have safely located a 26-year-old woman they were concerned about.

    Previously, Mounties said the woman called Thompson RCMP on Sunday morning at around 12:10 a.m. She told dispatchers she was at a home in Thompson and needed help.

    However, when officers arrived at the home, they determined the address provided wasn’t accurate.

    On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said the woman had been found.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed the woman’s name and photo from this story.

