Thompson RCMP locate missing woman

Police in Thompson have safely located a 26-year-old woman they were concerned about.

Previously, Mounties said the woman called Thompson RCMP on Sunday morning at around 12:10 a.m. She told dispatchers she was at a home in Thompson and needed help.

However, when officers arrived at the home, they determined the address provided wasn’t accurate.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said the woman had been found.

