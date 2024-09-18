Thousands of Winnipeg students gather to mark start of Truth and Reconciliation Week

Thousands of students assembled in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Truth and Reconciliation Week.

Mino-pimatisiwin – The Good Life Youth Empowerment Gathering brought students from grades 8 to 12 to Canada Life Centre to hear testimonies from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis residential school survivors, elders, and leaders.

Organizers say the gathering is aimed at providing students with a deeper understanding of Indigenous history, culture, and strength.

Students were also treated to performances by cultural dancers and singer-songwriters, including Rebecca Strong. The 21-year-old Denesuline woman from Stony Rapids, Sask. has been singing her entire life, performing in her family’s band since she was five years old.

Rebecca Strong performs at Canada Life Centre on Sept. 18, 2024 during Mino-Pimatisiwin – The Good Life Youth Empowerment Gathering. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)

Strong caught the country’s attention last spring, winning the third season of Canada’s Got Talent as a solo act.

“Performing here today for all the youth is what I do music for, is to inspire others, and my whole Canada’s Got Talent journey was to inspire youth and Indigenous youth, so seeing all those kids out there meant a lot to me,” she said.

The event was hosted by The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, which is housed at the University of Manitoba. It preserves the memory of Canada’s residential school system and legacy.

The full event can be streamed on YouTube.