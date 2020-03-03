WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police were on scene at Kildonan-East Collegiate Tuesday morning, after a threatening message was discovered in a bathroom.

According to a notice on the school’s website, it was notified of the message at 10:20 a.m. and immediately told Winnipeg police and initiated a planned emergency response.

Police said officers responded to the call around 10:31 a.m. and added there were no other associated threats.

Officers searched the building and no items were found.

According to police, the officers have since left the scene, but continue to investigate.

The school was evacuated and all students are safe, according to an email from the River East Transcona School Division. Staff and students reported to Ecole Salisbury Morse Place School, but as of 11:30 a.m., Kildonan-East posted on its website saying classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day and students have been dismissed from Ecole Salisbury Morse Place School.

The school said classes will continue as scheduled on March 4.

--with files from CTV's Devon McKendrick