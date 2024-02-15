Threats, weapon-related incident prompts hold and secure at 3 Winnipeg schools

Three Winnipeg Schools were put in a hold and secure on Tuesday following an incident involving a weapon.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) began to investigate around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a threats-related call involving a weapon at John Taylor Collegiate. Police did not specify the type of weapon involved in the incident.

According to police, the situation then continued outside the school, so John Taylor and two neighbouring schools were placed in a hold and secure to ensure the youth suspect could not re-enter.

No one was hurt and the suspect fled the scene.

Once it was safe to do so, all three schools lifted their hold and secures and regular programming continued.

School resource officers are investigating the incident.