Three charged following deadly stabbing in The Pas: RCMP

One of the two victims of a serious stabbing in The Pas has died of his injuries. Police have arrested two teenagers and a 33-year-old man in connection with the death.

RCMP said they got the call reporting a serious stabbing in the community around 3:50 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Two men were severely injured in the stabbing, and on Sunday, RCMP confirmed one of the two victims died of his injuries. He has been identified as 41-year-old Eugene Michelle.

Police said the second victim remains in stable condition in a Winnipeg hospital.

RCMP said two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. A 16-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder and a 15-year-old female has been charged with manslaughter.

RCMP Major Crimes Services had an arrest warrant out for 33-year-old Pierre Young from Easterville on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death. Police confirmed he was arrested without incident Sunday at a home in Easterville and remains in custody.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.