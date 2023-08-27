Three firefighters injured, two taken to hospital after vacant house fire in Point Douglas

Three Winnipeg firefighters are recovering after being injured while responding to a vacant house fire Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call Aug. 27 around 12:45 a.m. and responded a vacant house in the 200 block of Austin Street North.

At the scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters attacked from the inside, declaring the fire under control at 2:49 a.m.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries during the fight. Paramedics transported two of them to hospital in stable condition, and assessed one firefighter who was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.