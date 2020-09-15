WINNIPEG -- Three Winnipeg healthcare workers at three different facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to separate statements from the facilities, workers at St. Amant, Deer Lodge Centre and Actionmarguerite St. Boniface have contracted the disease.

The St. Amant employee worked within Health and Transition Services. The non-profit said the employee works nights and last worked on Sept. 10.

The Deer Lodge Centre employee worked in the Lodge 6 Unit.

The Actionmarguerite employee worked in the Special Needs Behavioural Unit. The last day they worked was Sept. 10.

This is a developing story. More details to come.