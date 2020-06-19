WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba later Friday afternoon, following an earlier announcement of one new case in the province.

The first case was announced in a news release from the province early Friday afternoon. The second and third cases were then announced in a separate news release at 4:30 p.m., with health officials saying they were identified later in the day.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 311 since early March.

The second and third cases are a man and woman in their 50s from the Southern Health Region.

Health officials said one of the people who tested positive went to JT's Store and Diner, located on 40 Penner Dr. in Blumenort, on June 10 around 6 p.m.

They said the person was symptomatic at the time.

"Public health is sharing this information to ensure people are aware and know to seek testing if symptoms develop," the province said in a news release

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News the first case is a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region.

“The investigation is ongoing and information is subject to change," the spokesperson said in an email. "This is all the information available at this time."

A total of 293 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll in Manitoba remains at seven.

On Thursday, there were 626 tests performed, bringing the total to 56,317 since early February.

The testing site at the Thunderbird House has had its hours change. It will now be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will also be closed on June 22 for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Health officials are reminding people to stay home if they are feeling sick even if it is minor.