WINNIPEG -- The province announced there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region; a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s. The other case is a woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg Health Region.

Health officials said case investigations are ongoing.

Officials also noted that a case that was announced on a July 25, a man in his 50s in the Winnipeg Health Region, is bring removed from the case total because it was determined he had recovered from a previous infection from another province.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 0.44 per cent.

There have been 407 lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in the province since early March.

There are currently 74 active cases and 325 people have recovered.

There are six people in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care. The death toll remains at eight.

On Tuesday, there were 665 tests performed, bringing the total to 86,367 since early February.