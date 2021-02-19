WINNIPEG -- Public health officials have identified more cases of the B.1.1.7. variant in Manitoba.

On Friday, provincial health officials said three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed to be the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

All three cases are all linked to international travel and each case has since recovered. The province said any additional information about the cases will be provided as investigations continue.

There have been four total cases of this variant in Manitoba.

The province also announced 92 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths linked to the virus on Friday.

The deaths include a man in his 80s from Winnipeg, and a woman in her 90s whose death is linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge in Winnipeg. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 879. The province said one death that was reported earlier has been removed from the total.

The new cases reported on Friday include:

two cases in Interlake–Eastern health region;

50 cases in the Northern health region;

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

35 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate dropped to 5.7 per cent on Friday, along with the test positivity rate in Winnipeg, which dropped to 4.2 per cent.

The total number of cases Manitoba has seen so far in the pandemic is now at 31,235. However, two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

This is a developing story. More to come.