WINNIPEG -- Manitoba saw COVID-19 cases climb into the triple digits again on Thursday with 139.

One previously announced case was removed due to a data correction, meaning the province has had 31,145 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of the new cases, the Northern Health Region continued to lead the way with 75, Winnipeg had 52 cases, five were from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, four in the Southern Health Region and three in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is six per cent in Manitoba and 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province also announced two new deaths both from the Winnipeg area.

They were a man and a woman in their 70s. Neither was linked to any outbreaks.

There have been 878 deaths in Manitoba related to COVID-19.

Manitoba has 1,153 active cases and 29,114 people have recovered.

There are 84 people in hospital that have COVID-19, 12 of those people are in intensive care.

Manitoba also has another 140 people in hospital who are no longer infectious but still require care, including 15 in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 1,827 tests were completed bringing the total to 506,511 since February 2020.