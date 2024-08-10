Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS

WINNIPEG
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

    Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to reports of a 49-year-old Winnipeg woman with serious injuries on the Harry Lazarenko (Redwood) Bridge. By the time emergency crews arrived, the woman had already died from her injuries. Investigators believe she was lying on the ground of the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle travelling westbound.

    The driver remained at the scene and spoke to investigators.

    Four hours earlier, around 9:45 p.m. Friday, WPS responded to a report about an injured individual at Smithfield Avenue and Main Street.

    Crews arrived and found a 57-year-old man with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital.

    The WPS Traffic Division’s collision investigation team determined the man was crossing Main Street “against a red light” when he was hit by a car. The driver remained on-scene to speak with investigators.

    At 4 a.m. Saturday, a man was found with serious injuries at Pembina Highway and Adamar Road. Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle travelling southbound as he was walking eastbound across Pembina Highway. The driver remained at the scene and the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

