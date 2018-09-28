

CTV Winnipeg





The Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP arrested three people after a raid in Crane River, Man., where drugs and firearms were found.

On Sept. 21 around 8:20 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on the settlement located northwest of Winnipeg.

During the raid police seized approximately 152 grams of cocaine, eight firearms and a large amount of Canadian money.

RCMP arrested three people and the charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.