Three-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway ends in fatality: RCMP
The crash took place on the North Perimeter on the bridge near Henderson Highway. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A 78-year-old Winnipeg man is dead and a 21-year-old man from Stony Mountain is injured following a three-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the Perimeter Highway after receiving reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes at approximately 11:40 p.m.
When Mounties got to the scene, they found a serious collision on the Red River Bridge.
RCMP said a vehicle, being driven by the 78-year-old man, was driving east in the westbound lanes when he collided with a car heading west. The two vehicles were then hit by a semi travelling west.
The 78-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.
RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the crash.
- With files from CTV's Danton Unger and Charles Lefebvre.