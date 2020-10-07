WINNIPEG -- A 78-year-old Winnipeg man is dead and a 21-year-old man from Stony Mountain is injured following a three-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Perimeter Highway after receiving reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes at approximately 11:40 p.m.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a serious collision on the Red River Bridge.

RCMP said a vehicle, being driven by the 78-year-old man, was driving east in the westbound lanes when he collided with a car heading west. The two vehicles were then hit by a semi travelling west.

The 78-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the crash.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger and Charles Lefebvre.