WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning the public that the list of care homes in the province that have had outbreaks of COVID-19 has grown.

In a news bulletin on Tuesday that announced 110 new cases of COVID-19, it also said three new facilities in Winnipeg are on the outbreak list.

Golden West Centennial Lodge, Misericordia Place, and Middlechurch Home have all experienced outbreaks.

Health officials said all three facilities have been elevated to critical or red on the province's pandemic response system.

There are now nine care homes, including the three new facilities, in Winnipeg that have outbreaks underway. These include:

Actionmarguerite Personal Care Home;

Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home;

Calvary Place Personal Care Home;

Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home;

Parkview Place Long Term Care Home; and

St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

CTV News has reached out to the province for more details about the cases.