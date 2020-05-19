WINNIPEG -- Thrift stores in Manitoba started the process of reopening and accepting donations after closing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The Salvation Army announced on Friday it had started reopening the donor welcome centres across Winnipeg.

“During our temporary closure, we have been preparing for our reopening,” Ted Troughton, national managing director with the Salvation Army Thrift Store, said in a statement. “We want our guests and donors to feel safe in every interaction they have with us, so we have taken extra precautions in accordance with health and safety guidelines to help ensure the well-being of our communities and staff.”

Troughton said measures in place include regular and ongoing sanitization of the donor welcome centre, ensuring the use of proper personal protective equipment by all staff, and following a strict quarantine protocol for all donations.

The centres are temporarily not accepting donations of furniture or non-perishable food items.

Seven of the eight Salvation Army locations in Winnipeg are now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The Wolseley Donation Centre is not yet open, but the organization said it will reopen soon.

Goodwill thrift stores have reopened in Winnipeg on Princess Street, Portage Avenue, St. Anne’s Road, Pembina Highway, and McPhillips Street, according to its website. The company has also resumed its pickup services, though they will be curbside only for right now.

Full store hours can be found online.

The Goodwill location on Main Street in Ashern, Man., remains closed.

The company said it will restrict the number of shoppers in its stores and is asking customers to limit their shopping time to 30 minutes. Change rooms at the stores are not available.