Thunderstorm damages hydro poles, leaves thousands without power
(Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 1:19PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2019 2:52PM CST
Thousands of Winnipeggers were without power Sunday morning after an overnight thunderstorm caused damage to hydro poles.
Environment and Climate Change Canada said the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain through southern Manitoba.
In Winnipeg, winds reached speeds of 74 kilometres per hour and between 20-37 millimetres of rain fell.
According to Manitoba Hydro over 6000 customers were without power across the city due to storm activity.
It said lightning hit a number of poles that now require repair.
As of about 3:30 p.m. Maniotba Hydro said there were still about 500 outages across the province, about 100 customers in Winnipeg to resolve.
Any residents still without power are asked to let Maniotba Hydro know by reporting it online.