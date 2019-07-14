Thousands of Winnipeggers were without power Sunday morning after an overnight thunderstorm caused damage to hydro poles.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain through southern Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, winds reached speeds of 74 kilometres per hour and between 20-37 millimetres of rain fell.

According to Manitoba Hydro over 6000 customers were without power across the city due to storm activity.

It said lightning hit a number of poles that now require repair.

#mboutage Winnipeg: Lightning hit a number of poles across the city that require time consuming repairs. We’re working hard to restore your power safely and appreciate your patience while we address each outage. pic.twitter.com/9ADlu9NK4C — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) July 14, 2019 #mboutage StJames/Charleswoodupdate - all customers restored who were affected by outage this morning from tree taking out a line. pic.twitter.com/1slBbRPpCI — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) July 14, 2019

As of about 3:30 p.m. Maniotba Hydro said there were still about 500 outages across the province, about 100 customers in Winnipeg to resolve.

Any residents still without power are asked to let Maniotba Hydro know by reporting it online.