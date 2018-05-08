

CTV Winnipeg





While the Winnipeg Jets will be in Nashville Thursday to square off against the Predators for the final time in the post-season, fans will have the opportunity to join a whiteout crowd once again for a viewing party in Bell MTS Place.

Tickets to the event are on sale through Ticketmaster for $10 a seat, with proceeds from sales benefiting the True North Youth Foundation.

Fans are also invited to bring food for Winnipeg Harvest and are reminded high-demand foods include canned proteins, canned fruits and veggies and non-perishable carbohydrates. Over the past week, fans have donated nearly 31,000 lbs of food at playoff events in the city for the Jets and the Manitoba Moose, according to True North Sports + Entertainment.

More information about the #WPGWhiteout Viewing Party can be found on the team’s website.