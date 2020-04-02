WINNIPEG -- Tim Hortons is opening its doors for truck drivers.

As of Friday, more than 400 Tim Hortons restaurants will provide front counter service and washrooms will be open for truck drivers along major Canadian Highways. The company said the washrooms are sanitized at least every 15 minutes to help drivers be protected from Covid-19.

"Canada is relying on frontline essential workers to get us through the COVID-19 crisis and truck drivers play an integral role in keeping the country running,” said Tim Hortons Canada COO Mike Hancock in a news release. “We salute them, we thank them for their tireless work. We know there have been barriers for truck drivers in accessing clean washrooms and food and drinks to keep them going during their work. We made it a priority to address these issues and we continue to work on how we can better serve truck drivers and all guests."

The coffee giant has been working with restaurant owners to roll out a new curbside mobile ordering system. They are also being encouraged to work with organizations like SkipTheDishes and UberEats for more delivery options.

"The health and safety of guests is our top priority and for that reason we cannot allow guests to walk the drive-thru. However, we believe this new service option will provide another way for us to serve the vital truck driving community in Canada, along with guests who might not have a vehicle and want to make purchases at Tim Hortons restaurants where only the drive-thru is open," said Hancock.