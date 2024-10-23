Tire falls off car, results in fatal Highway 1 crash: Manitoba RCMP
A 59-year-old man has died following a crash involving three vehicles that started after a tire fell off a car on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning in the RM of Tache.
According to Manitoba RCMP, officers in St. Pierre-Jolys responded to a crash on Highway 1 at Provincial Road 206 at roughly 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, one vehicle was in the south ditch, while two others were on the highway.
Investigators say a car and a SUV were heading east on Highway 1 and were next to each other when the car's passenger tire, with the control arm and other parts, came off and hit the SUV, which was being driven in the south lane. The SUV went into the ditch and rolled
The car came to a stop on the road and immediately caught fire. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Calgary, was able to escape. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old man from Steinbach, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 45-year-old man from the RM of Hanover, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said a third vehicle, being driver by a 28-year-old woman from Kenora, was travelling close behind the collision and hit the tire, which was still on the highway. Her vehicle was inoperable, and she was taken to hospital with minor physical injuries.
A forensic reconstruction specialist is helping with the investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
BREAKING Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria following attack on defence company
Turkiye’s air force struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in apparent retaliation for an attack at a key state-run defence company that killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others.
Air Transat laying off hundreds of flight attendants, says cuts are temporary
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
Justice Department warns Elon Musk that his $1 million giveaway to registered voters may be illegal
The Justice Department warned Elon Musk’s America PAC in recent days that his US$1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law, people briefed on the matter told CNN.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina police to update public on search for 2023 homicide suspect who's on national most wanted list
Regina police says officers will provide an update Thursday in its search for the suspect of a homicide that took place in the city during the summer of 2023.
-
RCMP say threat against Yorkton Regional High School 'not credible'
Saskatchewan RCMP says it doesn't believe that a threat directed at Yorkton Regional High School is credible at this time.
-
Regina man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Zackary Bellegarde, who faced multiple charges relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography, has pled guilty.
Saskatoon
-
Newcomer Ukrainians get taste of home in Saskatoon with youth scouting group Plast
With the war in Ukraine still going on and Saskatchewan now home to hundreds of newcomers fleeing the attacks, there’s been a resurgence of a youth group here in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers in strike position after rejecting tentative agreement
Saskatoon Public Library workers are in a strike position following the rejection of a tentative agreement with the employer.
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to cut service compensation fees for pharmacies across the province
The Alberta Pharmacists' Association says government cuts to service compensation fees will be detrimental to pharmacists across the province.
-
Edmonton tow truck operator charged after allegedly failing to return vehicle to owner
An Edmonton tow truck operator has been charged after police say he refused to release a vehicle to its owner.
-
Edmonton named one of the top cities in the world to travel to
Edmonton has been named one of the top cities in Lonely Planet’s "Best in Travel" for 2025.
Calgary
-
Speed a possible factor in semi rollover that left 17 cows dead: police
Speed was a possible factor in a Tuesday night rollover involving a semi-truck that left 17 cows dead. In a news release Wednesday, Calgary police said officers were called to the area of Stoney Trail S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. around 8:10 p.m. for a reported rollover involving a semi-truck carrying 95 cattle.
-
Alta. government to defend professionals disciplined over freedom of expression
The Smith government says it's coming to the defence of Albertans and its regulated professionals who have had their freedom of expression limited and forced into training beyond the scope of their practice.
-
$40K of stolen items found at Ogden encampment: Calgary police
Calgary police say thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a loaded shotgun were seized from an encampment in the community of Ogden.
Toronto
-
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
-
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
Federal government bypasses Ontario, offers money directly to Toronto to end encampments
The federal government says it can’t wait any longer for Ontario to end encampments in its cities and will offer money directly to municipalities, including Toronto, to fix the problem.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Fatal collision on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario leaves one dead, others injured
One person has died and others have been injured after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a car on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario, according to police.
-
Zamboni driver in western Quebec arrested for impaired driving after rink incident
A Zamboni driver in western Quebec has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a low-speed crash at a hockey rink on Monday.
-
Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Montreal
-
Man accuses Montreal police of racial profiling after repeatedly being stopped while driving
Nigel Berkley and CRARR plan to file complaints with the police ethics commissioner and the human rights commission after Berkley was repeatedly stopped while driving his mother's car over four months.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking re-election
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
-
Court of Appeal upholds Quebec ruling that invalidated random police stops
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark 2022 decision that found a law permitting random traffic stops by police led to racial profiling.
Atlantic
-
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
-
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
-
Nova Scotia's HST will be reduced to 14 per cent next year: provincial government
The Nova Scotia government says it plans to reduce the province's harmonized sales tax (HST) rate by one percentage point next year.
Vancouver
-
'We've lost too many lives': Vancouver firefighters receive first shipment of PFAS-free gear
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services received its first shipment of new firefighting gear on Wednesday, advancing the department's plans to reduce cancer risk for its members.
-
Suspicious fire in toilet paper aisle of B.C. superstore under investigation
A Real Canadian Superstore in B.C.'s Fraser Valley was evacuated Tuesday night due to a "suspicious" fire in the toilet paper aisle, according to authorities.
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
Vancouver Island
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
-
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
-
B.C. Green leader spoke with NDP's Eby, but didn't pick up when Conservatives called
Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau says the starting place to supporting whichever party comes to power in British Columbia is her party's platform.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman guilty of second-degree murder in gruesome stabbing death
A Sudbury jury has found Felicity Altiman guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2020 stabbing death of a Sudbury man.
-
North Bay pharmacist warns others after fraudsters swapped his bank card, stole $1,500
It only took minutes for North Bay pharmacist Brian Chute to be out $1,500 after fraudsters deceptively swapped his bank card with another.
-
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
Barrie
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Police continue efforts to solve Barrie woman's mysterious disappearance
Barrie police conducted a search on Wednesday of the last place Autumn Shaganash was seen in hopes of giving her family some answers to her mysterious disappearance.
-
Motorcyclist, 34, dies after collision in Barrie's south end
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Barrie’s south end on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Bloodstain expert back on the stand at Erick Buhr's second-degree murder trial
Detective Robert Hofstetter examined Erb’s home after her death and came to several conclusions based on the blood stains he found there.
-
Removed from U.S. blacklist: Waterloo, Ont. tech company promises major changes, watchdogs remain hesitant
Things could be looking up for Waterloo, Ont.-based company and former tech darling Sandvine, after being removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List earlier this week.
-
Former Cambridge school transformed into apartment buildings
A former elementary school in downtown Cambridge has gotten a modern makeover.
London
-
Man survives after truck falls 270-feet down embankment
A 27-year-old man is miraculously alive after his pickup went over Hawk Cliff near Port Stanley. Fire fighters estimate that from the top to bottom of the embankment is around 270 feet.
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
-
West Grey escalates closed hospital through judicial review in Toronto
It’s been nearly five months since the Municipality of West Grey declared a ‘state of emergency’ in response to cuts to the Durham Hospital.