WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will learn what the province's plan for schools is tomorrow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced during question period on Wednesday that Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will have more information on Thursday regarding the rest of the school year.

At the beginning of May, the province announced all schools in Brandon and Winnipeg would be mandated to switch to remote learning to help curb the number of COVID-19 cases.

The mandatory remote learning was scheduled to stay in place until May 30.

"We have taken the stance we would like to see as many students, as safely as possible in schools, getting face-to-face education, that's where they learn best," said Cullen on Wednesday.

He added currently, half of Manitoba schools are in remote learning.

Manitoba added 312 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the test positivity rate is 13.3 per cent province-wide and 15 per cent in Winnipeg.

Just over 60 per cent of adult Manitobans have received at least one dose, while 55.8 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up have received at least one dose.