Top doctor to provide public health and education update for Manitoba schools

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government will be providing an update on Tuesday afternoon on public health and education in schools.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dana Rudy, deputy minister of Manitoba Education, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after several schools in the province have reported COVID-19 cases, including Woodlawn School, École O’Kelly School, Riverheights School, Vincent Massey High School, and R.H.G. Bonnycastle School.

Earlier in the month, the province announced school-based immunization clinics would be offered during school hours, and in some cases, outside of school hours beginning this week. These clinics are scheduled to run for four to six weeks.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.