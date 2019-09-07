

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising new money for the environment as the provincial election campaign heads into the final days.

Tory candidate Rochelle Squires, who was minister for sustainable development, says her party would spend $30 million to build active transportation paths for walking and cycling if re-elected.

Squires also says the Tories would boost funding for so-called green teams -- youth jobs aimed at cleaning parks, rivers and green spaces -- by $10 million.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew rallied party troops in northwest Winnipeg, where the New Democrats already hold most seats.

Kinew told more than 150 supporters an NDP government would undo some of the health-care reforms undertaken by the Tory government and spend more money on roads and water treatment projects.

The Liberals promised to ensure children across the province are screened for learning disabilities and other psychological issues before they start Grade 1.