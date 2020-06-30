WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has officially confirmed a tornado touched down near Rapid City, Man. on Sunday.

The report, released Tuesday afternoon, has assigned the tornado a preliminary rating of EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which tracks wind speed and damage from tornadoes.

Environment Canada said the tornado touched down at 3:45 p.m. on June 28, five kilometres southeast of the community. The agency said the damage included two large drive sheds destroyed, hundreds of trees snapped and uprooted, toppled grain bins, and flipped trailers. The tornado also caused significant damage to two barns.

Environment Canada is estimating the maximum wind speed at 190 km/hr and the path length for the tornado at 5.6 kilometres. The agency added there was a small amount of downburst damage to the northwest of the tornado track, where some additional grain bins were toppled

There were no deaths or injuries reported.

Environment Canada is asking anyone with photos of the damage or the tornado itself to reach out to them by phone at 1-800-239-0484, or by emailing ec.storm.ec@canada.ca

The assessment of the tornado was completed by the Northern Tornadoes Project, which includes Environment Canada, Western University, and the University of Manitoba.