Tornado warnings ended; severe thunderstorm warnings remain in southern Manitoba

The tornado warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place with reports of baseball-sized hail.

The first tornado warning was issued shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, with the last warning being lifted shortly before 6:30 p.m. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado. It said damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were also possible.

As of shortly before 6:30 p.m., the tornado warning in the RM of Thompson including Miami, Rosebank and Deerwood, was replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning. It warns this thunderstorm is located eight kilometres northwest of Stephenfield Provincial Park, moving southeast at 30 km/h, and adds there have been reports of baseball-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place in the City of Winnipeg, RMs of Dufferin, Cartier, Portage la Prairie and St. François Xavier. ECCC said the storm has hazards of baseball-sized hail and 100 km/h wind gusts.

" Extremely large hail can smash windows, destroy property and vehicles and cause life-threatening injury," the warning reads. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

Severe thunderstorm watches remain in place across southern Manitoba

