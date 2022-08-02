Tornado watches in effect for parts of Manitoba

Several Manitoba communities are currently under tornado watches, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Communities currently with watches in effect include Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gymsumville, Ashern, Selkirk, Stonewall, Gimli and Woodlands. The alerts were issued at 3:35 p.m. “Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon and move eastwards through the evening hours as a low-pressure system and trailing cold front move through the area,” the notice from ECCC reads.

“Some of these thunderstorms may be severe with primary threats of damaging hail and damaging wind gusts. Additionally, conditions will be favourable for supporting well-organized thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.”

ECCC says if a tornado watch is upgraded to a tornado warning, people should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows. If you are in a vehicle, a tent, a trailer, mobile home or any other temporary or free-standing shelter, you should move to a strong building if you can.

Other areas of south and central Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

