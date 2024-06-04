Tornado watches, warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario

Tornado watches and warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in areas including Dryden, Vermillion Bay, Kenora and Fort Frances. The government agency says a line of thunderstorms is expected to push eastwards through northwestern Ontario Tuesday afternoon and early in the evening.

The storm brings a risk of tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour, heavy downpours, and nickel size hail.

ECCC says folks should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

If a tornado warning or watch is issued in your area, you are advised to go inside to a room on the lower floor away from outside walls and windows, like a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. People should leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

More information about the tornado can be found on ECCC’s website.