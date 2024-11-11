City looking to hire more security at Millennium Library next year

The City of Winnipeg is set to hire more security at the Millennium Library.

The city has issued a request for proposals for an unspecified number of unarmed security service guards for the downtown facility.

According to the proposal, they would be contracted through the 2025 calendar year, but could be extended up to five times.

Security was initially beefed up at the library after a homicide in December 2022.

The city has earmarked $987,000 for the contract.

The proposal request closes on Dec. 4.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow