WINNIPEG -- A community meeting will be held in Dauphin Monday to address concerns over the closure of the Dauphin Correctional Centre, followed by a rally Tuesday to protest the decision to shut it down.

The province announced last week the jail would close by the end of May, saying it does not meet modern needs. The news came as a ‘devastating’ shock to the community.

The upcoming town hall meeting will be hosted by the City of Dauphin and the Rural Municipality of Dauphin, to discuss options regarding the jail’s closure and to ask the province to consider locating a new rehabilitation centre in the Parkland.

In a combined news release, the city and R.M. said the closure will result in many families leaving the area in order to continue their employment with corrections, or they will be out of a job. It said the closure will also limit support to inmates who will be relocated to facilities far from their homes.

“This decision has a far-reaching effect in our communities and has created an unimaginable hardship for many,” said the release.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, which represents corrections workers, is organizing a rally for Tuesday and calling on the province to change its mind about the closure of the jail. It said union leaders will join residents of the area to “send the government a message - undo this decision immediately.”

The Dauphin Correctional Centre currently employees 80 people, including nursing staff, corrections officers, administrative and term positions. The province previously said the goal is to provide other employment options if possible.

INMATES TO BE MOVED; MOST JAILS OVER CAPACITY

The around-60 inmates at the centre will be moved to six other adult correctional facilities in the province. The government said there is ‘sufficient capacity’ at the other centres following a decline in the provincial inmate population, however CTV News obtained numbers showing every correctional centre in the province is over capacity except for one.

The provincial jail was built in 1917 and is the oldest correctional centre in Manitoba, according to the province.

The meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Aspen Lodge at the Parkland Recreation Complex. The city and R.M. have requested Premier Brian Pallister, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, and Dauphin MLA Brad Michaleski attend the meeting.

The rally will get underway with a march Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. that will start at the MGEU office on Main Street S and end at the correctional centre.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger