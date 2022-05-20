Traffic delays expected with construction along Perimeter next week: province
The province is asking for people to be "patient and cautious" as construction is set to take over a portion of the Perimeter Highway next week.
The west Perimeter Highway southbound at Portage Avenue will be dealing with construction from May 24 to May 27 depending on the weather.
With the work going on, the province said traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The road will be opened to two lanes when crews aren't there.
The speed will be dropped down to 60 kilometres an hour while work is being done.
The exit ramp to westbound Portage will also be closed from time to time during the work and a detour will be set up when the ramp is closed.
Crews will be removing the existing roadway and resurfacing it with new asphalt.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, bans some luxury goods trade
Canada said on Friday it was imposing additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banning the import and export of targeted luxury goods from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of Vladimir Putin, according to an official statement.
LIVE SOON | Tam to give federal pandemic update Friday morning
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual press conference on Friday morning.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Canadians going hungry: How inflation's hitting some harder than others
Experts and advocates anticipate that more Canadians could be at risk of going hungry as inflation continues to outpace many consumers' grocery budgets.
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
Blocking inflammation may be why some pain becomes chronic, study finds
A new Canadian study has found that using anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids after injury may actually increase the chances of developing chronic pain.
Do COVID-19 rapid tests work on Omicron?
A recent study revealed that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to newer variants, leaving some to wonder just how accurate these tests actually are. Experts share how to get the most accurate results when testing for the virus.
Regina
-
Rain or shine Sask. Parks' camping season is underway
The weather might not be cooperating but the 2022 Sask. Parks camping season is officially underway kicking off on Thursday.
-
Sask. premier calls Jason Kenney's resignation a 'loss'
Saskatchewan’s premier says Jason Kenney’s resignation from his post in Alberta is a “loss.”
-
Fierce debates cap off Sask. legislative session
The spring session of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly came to a close on Thursday, wrapping up 10 weeks of fierce debate in the house.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
Edmonton
-
-
A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend
The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to rise again. This is when you should fill up
Gas prices in Ontario dropped 10 cents per litre on Friday ahead of the long weekend but the relief at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Ontario reports 24 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Ontario is reporting 24 COVID-19 deaths Friday, as hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue to decrease.
-
Toronto mayor asks federal and provincial governments for help amid rash of carjackings
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
Calgary
-
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast
Daily high temperatures in Calgary are expected to improve as we move toward Victoria Day, but there is potential for some showers throughout the long weekend.
Montreal
-
-
11 Ukrainian children receive language exception, can go to English school in Quebec
Since March 2022, 11 Ukrainian children fleeing the war in their country have been granted language exceptions to study at English schools in Quebec.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Victoria, Patriots' Day long weekend
Whether you call it Victoria Day or Patriots' Day, here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday, May 23.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to pay 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project
"Fifty per cent of provincial funding for Stage 3 of Ottawa's regional transit plan is in the platform," Liberal leader Steven Del Duca told CTV Morning Live Friday morning.
-
Jail 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich again, Crown argues in Ottawa court
A Crown prosecutor argued on Thursday that Tamara Lich, an organizer of the “Freedom Convoy,” breached her bail conditions by accepting an award for her leadership during the Ottawa protest.
Atlantic
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be violating its own rules if Mounties who endured trauma are called to testify without some form of accommodation.
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
Vancouver
-
Avian flu confirmed in Abbotsford, B.C., poultry flock
Avian flu has been found in a commercial flock in the Fraser Valley, the same area where 80 per cent of British Columbia's poultry farms are located.
-
Fossil fuel subsidies ending under B.C.'s new oil, gas royalty system
British Columbia is changing its decades-old royalty system, the fees it charges companies to extract publicly owned oil and gas, in an effort to align with provincial climate goals.
-
Chloe Primerano made 1st female skater taken in CHL Prospects Draft after Vancouver Giants pick
Chloe Primerano became the first female skater to ever be taken in the CHL Prospects Draft.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warships return to Esquimalt, B.C., after three-month operation
Two Canadian navy ships returned to their homeport in Esquimalt, B.C., on Thursday following their participation in Operation Caribbe, a counter-narcotics mission led by the U.S.
-
Car travelling 185 km/h on Malahat impounded: RCMP
Two drivers were slapped with temporary driving bans and had their vehicles impounded for seven days after they were spotted speeding excessively on the Malahat highway, according to RCMP.
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in Nanaimo man's death
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing in the death of a man in Nanaimo, B.C., last month.