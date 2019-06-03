Featured
Traffic lights out along Kenaston between Sterling Lyon and Taylor
Some transformer boxes are down on Kenaston, causing the traffic lights to be out. File image.
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 7:13AM CST
Winnipeg police are reporting a series of traffic lights are out along Kenaston Boulevard from Sterling Lyon Parkway to Taylor Avenue.
Police said Monday transformer boxes are down, causing the traffic lights to be out.
Manitoba Hydro is attending to the problem, but the the estimated time for fixing it is unknown at this point.
Police are asking drivers to use caution and treat the intersections as all-way stops.