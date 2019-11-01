Train derailment on overpass shuts down Lagimodiere at Dawson
(Source: Jeremie Charron/CTV News)
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 11:40AM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 1:45PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Lagimodiere Boulevard at Dawson Road is closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a train derailment.
According to CN, 12 empty grain cars derailed near Lagimodiere. They were no dangerous goods or fires, and no one was hurt.
It says the road closure is a precautionary measure.
Reroutes are in effect.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.