 

WINNIPEG -- Lagimodiere Boulevard at Dawson Road is closed to traffic Friday afternoon due to a train derailment.

According to CN, 12 empty grain cars derailed near Lagimodiere. They were no dangerous goods or fires, and no one was hurt.

It says the road closure is a precautionary measure.

Reroutes are in effect.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

 