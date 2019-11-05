

Melissa Hansen, CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is offering free transit on Nov.11 to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists, and one companion, to honour those who have sacrificed for the country.

“Providing free transit to veterans and current members of the Canadian armed forces is a way the city is able to recognize the tremendous commitment they have made, and continue to make, to our community and country,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a news release.

“I am very pleased we were able to introduce this recognition last year on a pilot basis and make it permanent beginning this year. Thank you to all my Council colleagues who helped make this recognition a permanent feature of our transit service.”

Veterans and CAF members can receive the free service by wearing their military uniform or showing a military ID or CF1 card. If they are with a companion, they must identify them to the transit operator.

All Winnipeg transit buses will also have the words “Lest We Forget” displayed as a banner message on Remembrance Day, along with the regular route messages.

Buses will be observing a moment of silence at 11 a.m. as well, where operators will pull over and stop for one minute.

Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Nov. 11.