Transit passenger assaulted, sprayed with possible bear spray during robbery: Winnipeg police

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences after a Winnipeg Transit passenger was robbed of his backpack and assaulted Friday evening.

Officers were called to Graham Avenue and Edmonton Street at 6 p.m. for a report that a bus passenger was robbed. They met with the victim, who said two unknown people threatened him while he was travelling on the bus and demanded his backpack.

When the victim got off the bus, the two men followed him, assaulted him on the ground, and sprayed him with what was believed to be bear spray. The two men grabbed the victim’s property and ran from the scene.

Another passenger in the immediate area was also hit by the spray, and the bus had to be evacuated due to contamination from the spray.

Winnipeg police said one of the suspects was able to get away, but the other was found at Vaughn Street and the Promenade. Police used a Taser and the man was arrested.

Jarrett Dwight Crivea was charged with multiple offences, including robbery, two counts of assault, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Crivea was taken into custody.