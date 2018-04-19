Winnipeg’s transit union said it has a cost effective plan to electrify city buses.

The Amalgamated Transit Union said if the province gave the city a $7-million dollar interest free loan, it could replace 20 diesel buses with electric ones.

It said with estimated operational savings every year of $62,000 per bus, the loan could be paid back in six years. After that, the extra revenue could be used to improve transit infrastructure and lower fares.

NDP MLA Rob Altemeyer attended the union's announcement. He said the Pallister government could use carbon tax money to front the loan.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said she is reviewing the proposal she describes as "interesting."

Squires said the government is exploring other options as well to put electric buses on city streets.

CTV News has also asked for a response from Winnipeg transit.