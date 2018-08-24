

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





One man and two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault against a transit supervisor at downtown bus stop.

The assault happened at 8 pm on Thursday, August 23, at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Colony Street, when the suspects boarded the bus, even though one didn’t have enough money.

When the transit employee warned him of this, the men become verbally aggressive and were asked to leave, police said. The suspects then assaulted the supervisor and dragged him off the bus and continued to beat him.

Police officers and cadets in the area were able to break up the assault.

“It’s very lucky, pure chance that both uniform officers and cadets were right in the area as the fight was happening,” said Const. Rob Carver. “We interrupted the fight by accident.”

Police say incidents like this have become more common on transit buses over the years.

“Anecdotally, I feel like I’m seeing more because a number of years ago I wasn’t standing up here talking about any, essentially,” said Const. Carver. “I think we’re talking about them fairly regularly.”

The transit employee was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police arrested three suspects and all have been charged with assault.

They have been released on a promise to appear.