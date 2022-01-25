Transportation for disability service in Winnipeg cancelled due to travel conditions

File image. File image.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine

The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, though embassy staff will remain in place. In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that the government has decided to 'temporarily withdraw' the children of embassy staff if they are under the age of 18, as well as family members accompanying them.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa
  • EXTREME COLD WARNING

    EXTREME COLD WARNING | Ottawa could see a -40 wind chill tonight

    Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will drop to between -27 C and -34 C Tuesday night, with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -40.

    Vehicles travel on snow-covered Carling Ave. in Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Sébastien Artaud on Unsplash)

  • Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine

    The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, though embassy staff will remain in place. In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that the government has decided to 'temporarily withdraw' the children of embassy staff if they are under the age of 18, as well as family members accompanying them.

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island