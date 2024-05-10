Trial of admitted serial killer to hear about search of landfill for remains
A judge is expected to hear from a police officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of a victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Police cordoned off and looked through an area at the Brady Road landfill in the summer of 2022, after some remains of Rebecca Contois were found in dumpsters in Skibicki's neighbourhood.
Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings that year of four Indigenous women, including Contois.
His lawyers have told court that he admits to the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
Court has heard DNA from three of the victims as well as some of their belongings were found in Skibicki's apartment.
Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated, with Skibicki a self-proclaimed white supremacist who preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Average hourly wage in Canada now $34.95: StatCan
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
This iconic Canadian song is turning 50
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
Oprah Winfrey: I set an unrealistic standard for dieting
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'A clear message': Sask. Teachers' Federation president not surprised province's offer was voted down
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Sunshine, warm temperatures expected this weekend
It’s looking like a good weekend to get outside in Regina with sunshine and warm temperatures in the current forecast Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Average hourly wage in Canada now $34.95: StatCan
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'A clear message': Sask. Teachers' Federation president not surprised province's offer was voted down
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.
-
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
-
'This is a community': City struggling to cope with humanitarian crisis in Pleasant Hill
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
Edmonton
-
U of A students join worldwide protests of war in Gaza
University of Alberta students in Edmonton have joined students around the world condemning the war in Gaza and demanding their institution divest from Israel.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm right through the weekend
Temperatures broke the 20-degree mark on Thursday and should break the 25-degree mark this afternoon in Edmonton.
-
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Calgary
-
Calgary police to release more details on pro-Palestinian protest
Details on arrests, tickets and charges against a number of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Calgary will be released on Friday, police say,
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta's Bill 20: Municipal oversight or provincial overreach?
This spring, the UCP government introduced an innocuous-sounding piece of legislation called the "Municipal Affairs Amendment Act." But Bill 20 is anything but benign for most of Alberta's municipal politicians.
-
Hundreds journey up Moose Mountain to protest west Bragg Creek logging plan
The group hiked and biked up Moose Mountain to protest in one of the spaces that could be clear-cut, one night after more than 650 people gathered at a public feedback event in Cochrane held by the logging company.
Toronto
-
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
-
Stabbing in Mississauga leaves 1 person in critical condition, 2 others hospitalized
Peel police say three people were injured, one critically, in an overnight stabbing in Mississauga.
-
Fake website selling Honda lawn mowers for 90% off
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's 3-container limit for curbside garbage takes effect this fall
The City of Ottawa's new three-garbage item limit for household waste will take effect on Sept. 30, with a three-month phase-in period for the limit. As of December, collection staff will only collect three garbage items from households every two weeks.
-
OPP look to identify vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run near Smiths Falls, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have released video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision near Smiths Falls last fall.
-
Ontario government giving Cornwall generating station $600M for refurbishment
The Ontario government will announce a major financial boost to a refurbishment project in Cornwall today.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Highway 40
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a truck on the eastbound Highway 40 in the West Island.
-
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
-
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
Atlantic
-
N.S. delivery driver’s car stolen while picking up order
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
-
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
-
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the second week in a row.
Vancouver
-
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Canfor to close sawmill, curtail pulp production citing B.C. policy changes
Canfor has announced it is permanently closing its Polar sawmill in Bear Lake, B.C., shutting a production line at its Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George, and suspending its "planned reinvestment" in Houston, B.C.
-
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Vancouver Island
-
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
-
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
N.L.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 144 closed due to fatal crash north of Greater Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police says Highway 144 is closed north of Greater Sudbury after a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for having inappropriate sexual relationship with 13-year-old
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with several sexual offences after police received a complaint about an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
-
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Barrie
-
Retired man waits 2 decades for 100K lottery win
One retired man from Gilford, Ont., waited 20 years to take home his first big lottery win.
-
Police use aircraft to spot poor driving habits
OPP officers tracked road safety through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin.
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
Kitchener
-
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
-
Victim significantly injured after firework thrown in their face at a Waterloo park
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a victim said a youth threw a firework in their face.
London
-
Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
-
Lambton County teen dies in farm accident
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.