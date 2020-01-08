Tributes shared online for Winnipegger on Ukrainian flight that crashed in Iran
Forough Khadem, who graduated from the U of M with a PhD in 2016, was a passenger on the flight. (Source: lindau-nobel.org, with courtesy to Forough Khadem)
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg scientist who was an alumna of the University of Manitoba was among the victims of the plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran Wednesday morning.
CTV News has confirmed Forough Khadem, who graduated from the U of M with a PhD in 2016, was a passenger on the flight.
The University of Manitoba has indicated it believes students at the school were also on board.
Khadem worked in Winnipeg for Mitacs, a non-profit research organization that collaborates with academic institutions.
A statement from Eric Bosco, chief business development officer for Mitacs, said the organization is “deeply saddened” by the news.
He said Khadem had worked as a business development specialist with Mitacs since May of 2016 and she was “a passionate supporter of innovation in Manitoba.”
“We will remember Forough’s passion for Mitacs, enthusiasm for innovation in Manitoba, and her positive outlook on life. We will miss her humour, her kindness, and her warm spirit,” said Bosco.
An immunologist who knew her described her on Twitter as “one of the best human beings” he knew.
Sixty-three Canadians were on board Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, which was destined for Kyiv when it went down minutes after take-off.
