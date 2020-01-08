WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg scientist who was an alumna of the University of Manitoba was among the victims of the plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran Wednesday morning.

CTV News has confirmed Forough Khadem, who graduated from the U of M with a PhD in 2016, was a passenger on the flight.

The University of Manitoba has indicated it believes students at the school were also on board.

Khadem worked in Winnipeg for Mitacs, a non-profit research organization that collaborates with academic institutions.

A statement from Eric Bosco, chief business development officer for Mitacs, said the organization is “deeply saddened” by the news.

He said Khadem had worked as a business development specialist with Mitacs since May of 2016 and she was “a passionate supporter of innovation in Manitoba.”

“We will remember Forough’s passion for Mitacs, enthusiasm for innovation in Manitoba, and her positive outlook on life. We will miss her humour, her kindness, and her warm spirit,” said Bosco.

An immunologist who knew her described her on Twitter as “one of the best human beings” he knew.

She will be missed dearly! Our humanity lost a beautiful soul ... Rest in Peace my dearest friend and sister! My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all the victims of this tragic plane crash. May God grant us strength as we all go through this difficult time — Hana Klassen Vakili (@HanaVakili) January 8, 2020

The University of Manitoba is deeply saddened by the tragic news coming out of Tehran. It is our understanding that there were UM students and an alumna on board the flight. — University of Manitoba (@umanitoba) January 8, 2020

Sixty-three Canadians were on board Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, which was destined for Kyiv when it went down minutes after take-off.

READ MORE: Flight PS752 crash: What we know about the Canadians killed in airliner tragedy

This story will be updated; more details to come.